The a ribbon cutting ceremony by Cllr Wendy Cain

The Family Hub official opened in Thurnscoe with a ribbon cutting ceremony by cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, Cllr Wendy Cain, and families were welcomed inside to meet a wide range of family support services offering expert guidance in the local community.

As well as the activities provided at the Hub, including messy play, a children’s entertainer and sensory room, music and movement specialists Jiggy Wrigglers were on hand.

Following on from the successful Pilot Family Hub launch and public consultation in August 2023, new Family Hub and Start for Life Hub openings are Barnsley Council's next step in delivering family and start for life services.

The services provide support for families with children aged from 0 up to 19 years old, and up to 25 for young people with special education needs and disabilities.

The range of professionals include health visitors, early help workers, midwives and mental health support services, employment advisors and adult learning.

Cllr Wendy Cain, said: “It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the Dearne Hub opening event, from families who are already regular visitors, to new people who will be able to benefit from the services on offer here.

“Our Family Hubs are a one-stop-shop where families can access support and services from our amazing team of professionals who work together to address any challenges families might be facing.”