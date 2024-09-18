Appeal: Police want dashcam footage

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Goldthorpe which involved a cyclist.

On Thursday, September 12 officers were called to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

It was reported that a blue heavy goods tipper vehicle was travelling on Doncaster Road, then approached the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene to continue to assist officers, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage.

Please submit any dash-cam footage through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-road-traffic-collision-in-goldthorpe.

Other information should to to 101, quoting incident number 309 of September 12 2024.