Cyclist left with broken bones after lorry crash in Goldthorpe

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST
Appeal: Police want dashcam footageAppeal: Police want dashcam footage
POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Goldthorpe which involved a cyclist.

On Thursday, September 12 officers were called to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

It was reported that a blue heavy goods tipper vehicle was travelling on Doncaster Road, then approached the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist.

The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene to continue to assist officers, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage.

Please submit any dash-cam footage through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-road-traffic-collision-in-goldthorpe.

Other information should to to 101, quoting incident number 309 of September 12 2024.