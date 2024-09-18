Cyclist left with broken bones after lorry crash in Goldthorpe
On Thursday, September 12 officers were called to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Dearne Valley Parkway.
It was reported that a blue heavy goods tipper vehicle was travelling on Doncaster Road, then approached the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist.
The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene to continue to assist officers, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said.
They are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage.
Please submit any dash-cam footage through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-road-traffic-collision-in-goldthorpe.
Other information should to to 101, quoting incident number 309 of September 12 2024.