'Cutting waiting times, increasing capacity'

Sister Leah Halkett and Susan Joice with the coasters.

A STATE-OF-THE-ART facility at Montagu Hospital has marked its first year of service with achievements including reducing waiting lists by around a fifth and consistently positive patient satisfaction ratings.

Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence has performed 1,375 surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, and a range of foot, ankle, hand, wrist, and shoulder procedures.

THE MEOC has reduced waiting lists by around 20 per cent across its three participating trusts – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Rotherham Hospital Foundation Trust.

The average length of stay for patients is one day, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of patients discharged the same day as their procedure.

MEOC’s first year anniversary;

Patient satisfaction at MEOC – which focuses solely on elective care – has also been consistently high, with Friends and Family Test scores averaging 97 per cent, and reaching 100 per cent for three months.

Angela Schofield from Doncaster, the 100th patient to undergo an arthroplasty on her left hip, said: “My experience was very positive – everyone I met was so good to me.

“I was initially anxious about the procedure, but it turned out to be comfortable, and I was able to go home the same day, which helped me recover in a familiar environment.”

The centre recently introduced the ‘Sip Til Send’ protocol, allowing patients to stay hydrated until their surgery, reducing anxiety and improving recovery.

‘Sip Til Send’ coasters

Sister Leah Halkett designed a visual reminder in the form of coasters to encourage patients to sip water every hour before going to theatre.

She said: “Patients have shared that this protocol has made them feel more comfortable.

“Staying hydrated also helps with recovery, enabling earlier mobilisation and same-day discharge.”

Susan Joice, who travelled from Huddersfield for knee replacement surgery, said: “The coasters are a simple but helpful way to reassure patients they can stay hydrated.”

Karen McAlpine, interim operational lead for the MEOC, said: “As we enter our second year, we’re building on this success.

“With the recruitment of two orthopaedic consultants through Barnsley Hospital, we’ll increase our capacity to perform surgeries.

“We’re also exploring Saturday operations and acquiring equipment to support more complex procedures.”