Cutlers' Arms is Rotherham's pub of the year
The Westgate pub, owned by Chantry Brewery, came out tops when the Campaign For Real Ale awards were announced on Thursday night.
The brewery’s Victoria and Mick Warburton said: “This year has been an absolute rollercoaster. All of us have cried, laughed, argued but most importantly been there for each other, been a family and stuck together.
“When we took over the Cutlers’ we were determined to make the pub a home again, a safe place for people to feel welcome and thanks to our amazing team, we achieved it.
“Thank you to our amazing staff and customers, we couldn’t have done it without you.”
The Stag-based Dragon’s Tap took the Rotherham Micropub of the Year 2024 title.
The CAMRA event involved a gathering at the New York Tavern, which is also owned by Chantry, followed by the presentation and a buffet at the Cutlers.
