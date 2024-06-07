FOUR CHEERS: Members of the winning Cutlers' Arms team

THE Cutlers’ Arms has been named the Rotherham CAMRA pub of the year for 2024.

The Westgate pub, owned by Chantry Brewery, came out tops when the Campaign For Real Ale awards were announced on Thursday night.

The brewery’s Victoria and Mick Warburton said: “This year has been an absolute rollercoaster. All of us have cried, laughed, argued but most importantly been there for each other, been a family and stuck together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When we took over the Cutlers’ we were determined to make the pub a home again, a safe place for people to feel welcome and thanks to our amazing team, we achieved it.

“Thank you to our amazing staff and customers, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The Stag-based Dragon’s Tap took the Rotherham Micropub of the Year 2024 title.