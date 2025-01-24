Customers told to expect major improvements at village pub

Changes: The Crown

A PUB in the heart of a Dearne area community has announced it will undergo a major refit starting this month.

The Crown, in Elsecar, will remain open from 2pm today, and from noon tomorrow and on Sunday.

But from Monday January 27, the pub has warned customers it will be temporarily closed for renovations to be completed.

In a statement, the pub’s operators said: “We’re committed to creating a space that continues to be the heart of the village, where friends gather, stories are shared, and memories are made.

“Thank you for your patience and support as we bring this exciting new chapter of The Crown Inn to life.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to enjoy all the wonderful updates.”

The updated pub will serve food seven days a week, with alterations to the var area. Additional cask ales will also be available.

The venue will get a new dining area, with new toilets also to be constructed.

Those who enjoy pub games will also have a pool table and dart board available.

The pub have not stated how long they expect the work to take, but have asked customers to stay alert for further updates.

Improvements to The Crown are the latest developments to the area’s pub scene, with the premises of the O’yle in Wall Irish bar a short distance away in Market Street, Hoyland, having gone on the market.

That was opened several years ago in former shop premises and is said to be suitable for various uses, subject to planning agreement.