Customer focus drives firm's 'record growth'

'FAST-GROWING': instantprint has reported a 'landmark year'.

A FAST-GROWING print manufacturer based in the Dearne Valley has reported a 60 per cent year on year increase in large format category sales.

Instantprint – based at Brookfields Park on Manvers Way – has also announced 20,000+ Trustpilot reviews and new product launches as part of a “landmark year”.

Bosses have said the successful launch of custom stickers and eco paper bags and “significant gains in efficiency” have been made “thanks to AI-powered upgrades across the customer journey.”

Nowhere is this clearer than in the revamped proofing journey, which has seen a surge in customer satisfaction and conversion rate.

Jon Constantine-Smith, head of instantprint, said: “This has been one of the most exciting years in our history.

“We’ve achieved major category growth, launched products that our customers actually asked for, and used AI not to replace people - but to remove the pain points from the print journey.

“Everything we’ve done comes back to one focus – make great print more accessible, more efficient and more enjoyable.”

Mark Young, managing director at instantprint, added: “Every investment we’ve made, from large format hardware to AI integration, is rooted in a simple principle: listen to your customers, then make it easier for them to succeed.

“We’re not just growing for growth’s sake, we’re scaling smart and the results speak for themselves.”

Last month the firm opened the doors to its state-of-the-art HQ for a one day only behind-the-scenes experience including factory tours, live talks, networking breakfast and lunch plus gift bags and product samples.