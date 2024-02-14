Cultural project picked as example of 'good practice' by national report

A previous Children's Capital of Culture event held at Gulliver's Valley (photo by Dave Poucher)

The Children's Capital of Culture 2025 was identified in the 'Culture and creative industries: A catalyst for inclusive growth' report which highlights the role of the sectors' in regional growth and economic devolution across the UK.

Launched by the Inclusive Growth Network – which supports a nation-wide group of 14 local and combined authorities and is hosted by the Centre for Progressive Policy – IGN singled out the Children's Capital of Culture 2025 alongside Liverpool hosting Eurovision 2023, Atlantic Wharf Arena in Cardiff, £70m Commonwealth Games legacy funding projects in the West Midlands, and Eastbrook film studios – London’s largest film and TV production centre.

The report's authors – who also referenced South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network as an example of best practice – said the “pioneering approaches” demonstrated how local assets can help “grow cultural clusters to the benefit of local economies and communities.”

An IGN spokesperson said: “The sector has a clear role in generating growth – for every £1 of salary paid in the creative industries, an additional £2 is generated within the wider economy.”

Annabel Smith, head of place and practice at the Centre for Progressive Policy, said IGN members have “the potential to develop the places we want to live and work, create good job opportunities for local people, and improve community resilience, education, and health and wellbeing.”

Cllr David Sheppard, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion and environment, said: “An active cultural life enriches and transforms our communities and our town with Rotherham’s unique cultural diversity fundamental to our future growth and collective well-being. “We celebrate and champion our town’s cultural identity at every opportunity, embedding cultural diversity into everything we do.

