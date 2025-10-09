Cultural festival this weekend expands into Rotherham for first time

Rotherham Minster will be hosting some of this weekend's No Bounds events - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE full programme for the No Bounds Festival 2025 this weekend has been revealed – with the Sheffield cultural event expanding into Rotherham for the first time.

More than 100 performances, talks, screenings and installations confirmed across Sheffield and Rotherham from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 October.

Headlined by UK dance innovators Interplanetary Criminal and Joy Orbison, the weekend will bring world-class electronic music, ground-breaking art and film, and a strong community strand rooted in South Yorkshire’s cultural life.

Following a successful pilot in 2024, the festival has expanded into Rotherham with a specially curated Sunday evening programme at Rotherham Minster, led by artists Mark Fell and Rian Treanor.

The event features live sets from Kakuhan & Rai, Rotherham Sight and Sound with Rian Treanor, NZO, and a headline performance from Rainy Miller.

Alongside the music, the evening includes community-led panel discussions hosted by Rotherham Friends of Palestine and creative contributions from local schools and community groups.

Liam O’Shea, No Bounds festival director, said: “This year’s theme of Grit and Graft is about resilience, creativity and the communities that hold us together.

“We are incredibly proud to take the festival further into Rotherham, making good on our mission to explore the culture and creativity across all of South Yorkshire from our base in Sheffield.

“We are working with artists and local partners to reopen the Empire Theatre and celebrate the town’s culture.

“No Bounds is a festival made in South Yorkshire but open to the world, and this year feels like a real step forward.”

The festival is supported by Sheffield City Council, Rotherham Council, Sheffield BID, Sheffield Hallam University, Harmony Works, Arts Catalyst, IKLECTIK, the Oram Awards, the National Literacy Trust and Pattern and Push.

Weekend and day passes are available now at www.noboundsfestival.co.uk.

Many events are 18+ but daytime talks, screenings and art installations are family friendly.