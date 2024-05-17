Steven Reynolds targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman in her home

A “CRUEL” burglar who targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman in her home has been jailed for for six years and nine months.

Described by police as a “career burglar” Steven Reynolds (43) of St John's Road, Balby, had been released from prison in August 2023, but targeted the elderly woman just months later in December.

After offering to clear snow from the path leading up to her home in Hexthorpe, Reynolds asked if he could wash his hands inside her house before asking for a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When her back was turned, he stole the victim's purse and £20 in cash before fleeing the scene.

After the victim reported the crime to police, forensics teams took swabs from the glass Reynolds had drunk from.

This provided a positive DNA match and, after working alongside Doncaster's Integrated Offender Management Team which monitors offenders known to commit a lot of crime and damage communities, Reynolds was arrested.

His arrest was part of the police's ongoing detective-led Operation Castle which was introduced last year to combat Doncaster having one of the highest burglary rates in the country and which has brought about a number of convictions and significant sentences since its launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft at Sheffield Crown Court on February 9 this year.

He was jailed after appearing for a sentencing hearing at the same court on Wednesday (May 15).

Det Con Larissa Porter, who has worked on Operation Castle and was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a really cruel crime which targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman in her own home.

"She thought Reynolds was simply doing a good deed but instead he was plotting and calculating how he was going to take advantage and steal from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Operation Castle has already seen success in helping us recognise patterns of offending and gather vital intelligence on the movements of some of Doncaster's most prolific burglars.