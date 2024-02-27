Cllr Read at the new crossing

The traffic light aid for pedestrians has been added on the Morthen Road arm of the Masons roundabout, Wickersley.

The need for the extra safety measure was raised with Rotherham Council following a collision.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read, said: “This must have been one of the most difficult places in the borough to cross the road… every time it felt like taking your life into your hands.

“The new crossing is already in heavy use, and while it is not the easiest place from a technical point of view to install, and clearly traffic on the roundabout can’t be allowed to queue for any length of time, it already seems to have created a much safer environment.”