Crime figures on the rise during summer in Rotherham district

On the rise: Crime went up during the summer in some Rotherham districts

REPORTED crime is at a year-long high in one of Rotherham's policing districts.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for the latest recorded offences (June, July and August) in the south of the borough are well ahead of the rest of the last 12 months.

June was the worst month with 917 crimes – compared with 641 in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, there were 14 crimes alone in one small area of Thurcroft, according to the statistics.

At the same time, there were 10 offences each in the Hamilton Road and Birks Holt Drive areas of Maltby.

There were relatively high crime readings too in Laughton Road, Dinnington, Ashgrove in Rawmarsh, two areas of Swallownest, off Bawtry Road in Wickersley, as well as near Main Street, Greasbrough, Woodall and Harthill.

Police recognise the rise could be unnerving news for people in the southern Rotherham district, which also includes North and South Anston, Catcliffe, Brinsworth, and Bramley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, police insist they have a good bond of trust with the public, as they seek to prevent crime and find those responsible.

Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team Temporary Inspector Dean McLaughlin said: "We understand and appreciate that data indicating a rise in recorded crime can be concerning for our local Rotherham communities.

"Across the year, we typically do see crime rates fluctuate on a monthly basis.

"This is something experienced every year to varying degrees across the district, as well as at force and national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During periods of warmer weather, such as the summer months, it is not uncommon to see an increase in crime.

"We know that the reasons behind this are complex, which is why we constantly analyse data to better understand any trends which may be emerging. This is then used to inform our local policing plans.

"Although an increase in reported crime can be viewed as a cause for concern, it can also be seen as a positive result of targeted policing and increasing public trust and confidence through engagement with our communities.

"A rise in public trust in policing and reporting concerns to us means that we are better equipped to tackle crime in our local areas.

"Across Rotherham, we remain dedicated to keeping our local communities safe places to live, work and visit."