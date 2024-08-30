Steve Reynolds recovering at home this week. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

A CRICKETER has thanked clubmates and the NHS for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack following a game.

Steve Reynolds turned in a great performance in Upper Haugh’s victory away to Wombwell Main on Saturday, taking three wickets and then hitting 67 not out.

But the 55-year-old fell ill on the drive back to Haugh and had to summon help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My vision all went blurred and I went cold and weak and tired,” said Steve, who plays for the second team.

Archive picture of Steve Reynolds in action

“I struggled back to Upper Haugh and parked up thinking it would pass but I was too weak to get out of the car.

“I phoned my partner, who set off to help me, and then one of the lads from the cricket club, Matt Bacon, who brought half a dozen people to attend to me.

“The first team captain Tommy (Hyde) got his wife across, who is a nurse and an ambulance arrived in 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was whisked off to the Northern General where I had a procedure. Now I have a stent in a blocked artery.”

He added: “I was saved essentially by the NHS and the people at Haugh phoning 999.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me because without them I might not be here. It was a real touch and go thing.”

Steve (55), who has children and grandchildren, is well known in local cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also played for Darfield, Mexborough and Wath across a 40-year career but had been playing less regularly this season due to other commitments.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday.

“I’ve always kept myself reasonably fit, so hopefully that has helped with this,” added Steve.

“I’m very much still coming to terms with it.

“I felt 100 per cent better within two or three hours of having surgery, so it’s incredible how it has turned out.

“Hopefully I’m on the road to recovery.”