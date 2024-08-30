Cricketer who suffered heart attack thanks those who helped him
Steve Reynolds turned in a great performance in Upper Haugh’s victory away to Wombwell Main on Saturday, taking three wickets and then hitting 67 not out.
But the 55-year-old fell ill on the drive back to Haugh and had to summon help.
“My vision all went blurred and I went cold and weak and tired,” said Steve, who plays for the second team.
“I struggled back to Upper Haugh and parked up thinking it would pass but I was too weak to get out of the car.
“I phoned my partner, who set off to help me, and then one of the lads from the cricket club, Matt Bacon, who brought half a dozen people to attend to me.
“The first team captain Tommy (Hyde) got his wife across, who is a nurse and an ambulance arrived in 15 minutes.
“I was whisked off to the Northern General where I had a procedure. Now I have a stent in a blocked artery.”
He added: “I was saved essentially by the NHS and the people at Haugh phoning 999.
“I want to thank everyone who helped me because without them I might not be here. It was a real touch and go thing.”
Steve (55), who has children and grandchildren, is well known in local cricket.
He has also played for Darfield, Mexborough and Wath across a 40-year career but had been playing less regularly this season due to other commitments.
He was discharged from hospital on Monday.
“I’ve always kept myself reasonably fit, so hopefully that has helped with this,” added Steve.
“I’m very much still coming to terms with it.
“I felt 100 per cent better within two or three hours of having surgery, so it’s incredible how it has turned out.
“Hopefully I’m on the road to recovery.”
