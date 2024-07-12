Crews tackle five-hour HGV blaze on motorway overnight
FIREFIGHTERS spent five hours tackling an HGV fire on the M1 overnight.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “An HGV was accidentally on fire at 11.40pm on the M1 between J33-J34, northbound.
“Firefighters from Parkway, Rotherham, Maltby and Elm Lane station attended the incident."
They added: “Crews left the scene at 4.40am.”
Firefighters from Aston Park station were also called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.20am on Flash Lane, Bramley.
They came away at 1.10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.