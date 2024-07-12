SYFR

FIREFIGHTERS spent five hours tackling an HGV fire on the M1 overnight.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “An HGV was accidentally on fire at 11.40pm on the M1 between J33-J34, northbound.

“Firefighters from Parkway, Rotherham, Maltby and Elm Lane station attended the incident."

They added: “Crews left the scene at 4.40am.”

Firefighters from Aston Park station were also called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.20am on Flash Lane, Bramley.

They came away at 1.10am.