Crews tackle five-hour HGV blaze on motorway overnight

By Jill Theobald
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
SYFRSYFR
SYFR
FIREFIGHTERS spent five hours tackling an HGV fire on the M1 overnight.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “An HGV was accidentally on fire at 11.40pm on the M1 between J33-J34, northbound.

“Firefighters from Parkway, Rotherham, Maltby and Elm Lane station attended the incident."

They added: “Crews left the scene at 4.40am.”

Firefighters from Aston Park station were also called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.20am on Flash Lane, Bramley.

They came away at 1.10am.

Related topics:HGVSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueMaltby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice