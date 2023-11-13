Crews tackle accidental premise fire and an arson attack
FIREFIGHTERS tackled a fire at a property believed to have been started accidentally at an electric heater.
Crews from Rotherham, Maltby and Dearne stations attended the premise fire at 7.15am on Leonards Lane, Eastwood on Saturday (November 11).
They came away at 8.05am.
Elsewhere three fire crews from Aston, Maltby and Birley stations were later called out to a deliberate fire on Manor Road, Kiveton Park at 9.10pm.
The fire involved a number of rolls of rubber matting.
Crews left the scene at 1.10am.