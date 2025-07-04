Crews called after 'out of control' garden fire spreads to conservatory

Crews were called to three blazes in the Dearne Valley overnight

FIREFIGHTERS were called after an “out of control” blaze in a garden spread to the outside of a conservatory in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Dearne station attended at 12.30am on Avenue Road, Wath and left the scene at 1am.

Elsewhere in the Dearne Valley firefighters were called out twice after arsonists struck overnight.

A crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.05pm on White Rose Way, Balby, coming away at 10.30pm.

Meanwhile a crew from the same station tackled another deliberate fire involving rubbish at 10.10pm on Gordon Road in Edlington.

They left at 10.40pm.