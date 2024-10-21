Credit deal agreed ahead of sportswear firm’s expansion into Rotherham
The bank has approved a £35 million credit deal, and Footasylum could benefit financially from reduced interest rates if it hits pre-agreed sustainability targets in its move towards net zero.
The clothing brand – bought by global investor Aurelius in 2022 – is currently advertising for a store manager for Parkgate, with the store set to open before the end of the year.
Nick Scott, chief financial officer, said: “This funding from HSBC UK is a key milestone in our growth journey and will help us achieve our ambitious environmental policy.
“It will enable us to not only expand our footprint in key locations across the UK but also accelerate our omnichannel technology investments, continue to grow Footasylum’s highly popular exclusive brands, and incubate the influencer talent that underpins our unique and highly successful marketing strategy.”
