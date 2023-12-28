A CREATIVE network which has successfully run a number of workshops and events throughout this year is launching its first podcast in January.

Rotherham Creative Network is a grassroots venture founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen to develop and showcase the creative sector in Rotherham and across the region.

With support from Flux Rotherham, Rotherham Creative Network hosted a yearlong programme throughout 2023 including 12 monthly online and in-person meetings as well as quarterly RCN events.

RCN's new podcast 'State of the Arts' will be a 30-minute monthly show hosting conversations between creatives recorded and managed by music teacher, composer and producer William Price of TunedIn Music in Rotherham.

Project lead Noor Salih said: “The RCN Podcast will identify voices in the network who have stories to tell around failures, successes, barriers and helpful tips.

“This will support creatives to become more known whilst shining a light on Rotherham for people outside of the town.”