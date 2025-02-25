Creative marketing agency hails 'unique partnership'

Shane Young (left) and Dan Broadbent

A B2B creative marketing agency has announced a record-breaking year of growth following a “unique partnership.”

Sheffield-based Objective – the only creative marketing agency to be awarded patron status by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce – has paid tribute to its successful partnership working with the business support organisation which has led to its record-breaking year.

Managing director Dan Broadbent has also been selected as keynote speaker for the past two years at the prestigious Chamber Means Business Expo – the go-to annual business exhibition for South Yorkshire firms and organisations held at AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Dan said: “Our unique partnership has contributed to the development of both our agency and Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber.

“Our award-winning team have proudly supported Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber member businesses for almost 15 years.

“As Chamber patrons, we are at the heart of the South Yorkshire business community, providing advice and support to hundreds of businesses, whilst proudly working on behalf of outstanding Chamber patrons, including KCM Waste Management.

“We also partner with several Chamber patrons to deliver multichannel marketing to raise awareness of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology and our partnership with SYiOT has recently been extended into 2025.”

Shane Young, operations director Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: ”We are absolutely delighted to work alongside Objective.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of their growth journey and we truly value the strong relationship we’ve built together.

“Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”