Creating public art to 'champion and celebrate' home

rich heritage: Art interns Tom Russell and Ren May

MY CHILDREN’S Capital of Culture team mate Ren May and I first heard about the Young Artist Internship from our Brighter Futures coach Michelle.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an opportunity to work alongside a professional artist to help them design a new piece of public art for Rotherham town centre, championing and celebrating the place we call home.

Ren (21) and I, aged 19, completed an online application and attended an interview where we were offered the internship – we were very excited to become part of Children’s Capital of Culture as it’s a fantastic opportunity for the town and its young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last three months we’ve worked closely with the commissioned artist Ekaterina Sheath to create the new artwork for the town centre.

Ren found visiting Ekaterina’s studio to be a very eye-opening experience to the world of art commissions and seeing how an artist deals with projects from clients to budgeting and time management.

Using the ‘Our Rotherham’ film poem commission by Vicki Morris and Rotherham Young Writers as our main body of inspiration, we’ve researched and visited sites in Rotherham that we feel hold great importance to our community and heritage.

With nods to our rich heritage, football culture and diverse community, we hope our artwork educates and resonates with you to make you feel proud of our town!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young Artist Internship has given us a new and varied skill set which will open up access to bigger opportunities.

We’ve been involved in all aspects of planning the project for example budgeting, presentations, meetings with clients. On the creative side we’ve been involved with ideation, research, artwork creation and design lead.

Ren and I feel like Children's Capital of Culture and the projects it is involved in are an inspiration to all Rotherham’s children and young people because it gives them a voice and something to be part of and be proud of.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Children’s Capital of Culture has going off in the coming weeks and months, too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 7: Join Rotherham Pride for their Town Centre Takeover, with the legendary Dene Michael, former lead vocalist of Black Lace, returning for a second year.

June 7-8: Returning to Rother Valley Country Park, come along to the Hovercraft Championships on the Northern Lake.

This exciting, high-octane racing event is free to watch.

June 17-18: Welcome back One Voice! Do not miss Rotherham Music’s annual singing event where all schools in Rotherham come together for a dazzling performance. www.ticketsource.com/booking/select/wlvvkgdmazvm and www.ticketsource.co.uk/rotherham-music/t-jzggenz.