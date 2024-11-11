'Cowardly' London man jailed for 18 years for murder of Lazarus Makono

Lazarus Makono, also known as ‘Laz’, was fatally stabbed to death at a house party in Goldthorpe

A 28-YEAR-OLD London man who repeatedly stabbed 26-year-old Lazarus Makono before fleeing the scene has today been jailed for 18 years for murder.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lazarus Makono, also known as ‘Laz’, was fatally stabbed to death at a house party in Goldthorpe earlier this year on Wednesday, February 21.

Emergency services were called at 1.21am to a house in Co-operative Street, where officers found Laz with stab wounds to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he died at the scene a short time later. Sheffield Crown Court heard how a disagreement and fight had broken out between Laz and two other men at the party, Sipho Pfukati and Terrance Mlotshwa.

Sipho Pfukati was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years.

It ended with Pfukani stabbing Lazarus repeatedly before leaving him to die and fleeing the scene. Pfukani hid from police that night before handing himself in a day later on February 22 at Nottingham Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder. A detective-led investigation saw officers uncover clothing that had been worn by the men at the time of the murder discarded in a woodland area near to the scene.

The knife used to stab Laz was also recovered by officers from inside the house. Following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, a jury found Pfukani guilty of murder on October 28.

Pfukani, of Luxembourg Mews, London, was sentenced today (Monday, November 11) to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years. Det Chf Insp Ben Wood, the senior investigating officer leading the murder investigation, said: “This was a cruel and senseless knife attack by Pfukani that resulted in the brutal loss of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He cowardly fled the scene, leaving Laz to die and hid from police knowing exactly what he had done.

Terrance Mlotshwa pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of assisting an offender and one count of fraud. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

“Despite handing himself in to police he still pleaded not guilty to murder.

“I’m pleased that Pfukani has now been found guilty of murder and will spend a significant number of years of his life behind bars. “Although this is a lengthy sentence, nothing can undo the destruction and devastation Pfukani has caused.

“I hope it gives those who knew Laz a sense of closure and that they can rebuild and move on with their lives." Terrance Mlotshwa (28) of Ripley Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, also at Sheffield Crown Court, to one count of assisting an offender and one count of fraud.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.