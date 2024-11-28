Couple mark milestone anniversary at 'magnificent' friendship lunch

The Mayor of Rotherham dropped in at the Story Teller Friendship Lunch event, to present Ken and Sheila Charnock with a diamond wedding anniversary gift. Also pictured is Kathy Markwick who runs the group - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A HAPPY couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in sparkling style – at a special friendship lunch attended by the Mayor of Rotherham.

Ken and Sheila Charnock are regular guests at The Storyteller pub's Music Makes Memories Friendship Lunches and enjoy the event's resident performer, Oliver Harris.

Founder and organiser Kathy Markwick – who launched friendship lunches in South Yorkshire eight years ago and in Rotherham three years ago – said: “Ken and Sheila absolutely love the events and he is always eager to get on the dance floor.

“He is partially sighted but he does not let this get in the way.

Ken and Sheila Charnock with performer Oliver Harris at a previous friendship lunch event

“When we discovered it was their wedding anniversary we invited the Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen to join us as a special guest.

“She gave a lovely speech congratulating Ken and Sheila and presented them with a beautiful vase and card.

“The Mayor's attendance undoubtedly made the event extra special and our guests loved chatting to her.

“She also spoke about the huge problem of loneliness and social isolation and said the Friendship Lunch events were 'magnificent' and 'ideal for anyone wanting to meet old/make new friends'.

“The Mayor, like our other guests, really enjoyed the performance by the awesome Oliver Harris who sang Ken and Sheila's special song 'You Raise Me Up'.

“Oliver has recently returned from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he was presented with the Mervyn Stutter Award for his Roy Orbison Show.

“He and I are really pleased with the success of this event which we launched at The Storyteller over two years ago.

"Our first ever Rotherham lunch was at The Manor Barn in Kimberworth in November 2021.

“Manager Amy Carr and her team undoubtedly pull out all the stops every month to ensure our guests have a wonderful and memorable afternoon.

“The event offers invaluable respite for many families/carers, particularly those who are living with with dementia.

“It may be that those who have dementia do not remember the event afterwards but they undoubtedly enjoy the moment and that is hugely important – not just for them, but also their families/carers and for us as organisers.”

For queries and/or to discuss hosting a Friendship Lunch please contact Kathy on 0772 9528844 or [email protected].