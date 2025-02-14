Counselling ‘saved my life’

Allan Ball

A TAXI driver who battled obsessive compulsive disorder for decades has paid tribute to the mental health counselling services which he says “saved his life.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Bell, a married dad of one, struggled with OCD for 45 years and was ‘self-medicating’ with whiskey, until his wife and employer told him to see a doctor.

After following their advice, Allan (59) was seen by a mental health nurse who referred him for counselling at Doncaster’s NHS Talking Therapies service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after 20 hours of therapy, Allan has his condition well under control – and has cut his depression score of 90 per cent, as assessed by counsellors, to just ten in the process.

Allan, from Doncaster, said: “I’ve had OCD since I was 15-years-old.

“I would count, check, repeat things.

“I would ask my wife and son to do stupid things like touch a tin of beans four times, then eight times.

“They had to live with me and I don’t know how they put up with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would get home after a night shift and it would take me 30 minutes to lock the car door.

“I had to go out to the car, turn it on and off and pull the lock on the door.

“I had to keep repeating things again and again – it really affected my life.

“I just could not stop doing it.

“It made me anxious and depressed.”

He said he had been “cynical” about Talking Therapies at first.

“I didn’t realise how specialist and good they were.

“I was seeing a counsellor within a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I will ever be cured but now I’m controlling it, so I don’t get depressed.

“The counsellor made me face my worse fears,” said Allan.

“They helped me to learn how to control my anxiety.”

Now Allan is encouraging anyone with similar symptoms to get help.

“Talking Therapies gave me the skills and confidence to face the future.

“It really has saved my life,” he added.

Contact NHS Talking Therapies directly by visiting www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/ at any time or by calling 03000 211563 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.