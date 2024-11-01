Council's £250 grants to help hard-up Rotherham residents through winter

.

APPLICATIONS have opened for this winter’s Energy Crisis Support Scheme grants of up to £250.

Rotherham Council has invited enquiries from residents who are struggling to meet the cost of bills because of the cost of living crisis.

Applicants must have no more than £150 a month left after paying all essential costs, such as food, rent or mortgage and utility bills.

The funding is not means tested and residents do not need to be claiming benefits in order to be eligible.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “We don’t want anyone to be worrying about turning off the heating this winter because they can’t afford their bill.

“So we’ve committed more than a million pounds of the Household Support Fund (HSF) this winter to make more crisis payments available to more residents than ever before.

“Our local team are also on hand to support applicants who might also be eligible for Pension Credit, to make it as easy as possible for people to get the money they’re entitled to.

“Whatever your age, if you just aren’t able to keep up with your gas or electricity bills this winter, please do get in touch and see if our crisis scheme can help you.”

Applicants will be asked to provide some basic information about their financial situation, along with a recent bank statement where relevant, their most recent energy bill and estimated monthly expenditure and income. Anybody who applied before October 18 is able to apply again.

Further support is available to residents over the age of 66 through the Government’s Pension Credit. Residents are encouraged to apply for Pension Credit before December 21 to ensure they access all the support to which they are entitled.

The Council is working with Citizens Advice Rotherham and Age UK Rotherham to support more people to apply for Pension Credit payments, which also entitle eligible residents for Winter Fuel Allowance payments.

The council is also using the HSF to cover free school meals vouchers over the Christmas school holidays.

For further information about accessing funding, advice and support, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/money-matters or call 01709 382121.