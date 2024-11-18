Council's decorating allowance for tenants to double from April
It means that every room which needs redecorating will qualify for a payment of £50 - up from the current £25 - with a ceiling of £350 in total.
Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet have agreed the change, which will come into force if agreed when the full council meets.
The 100 per cent increase in the payments reflects that they have not changed for several years.
Cabinet members have also agreed that in future the payments should be reviewed annually, alongside changes to the charges levied on tenants, to prevent the need for such big jumps in future.
That was agreed following talks with councillors who scrutinise the work of the authority.
Payments can also be claimed when tenants need to redecorate after the council has carried out maintenance work at their homes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.