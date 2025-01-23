Councillors oppose potential 'lifeline' post office closure
The branch appeared on a list of 115 outlets ‘at risk’ of closure in November, as part of national plans to “streamline operations and cut costs.”
The Post Office told the BBC earlier this month that no decision had yet been made about the branch but added it wanted to “strengthen” its network for the benefit of customers and postmasters.
In response to the announcement, Cllr Charlotte Carter, supported by Councillor Drew Tarmey, proposed a motion expressing Rotherham Council’s “firm opposition” to the closure of the Post Office, which serves hundreds of local residents.
During January's full council meeting, Cllrs Carter and Tarmey called on RMBC’s chief executive to write to the head of Post Office Ltd, urging the company to keep the branch open.
They also requested a letter be sent to government business minister Justin Madders, asking for immediate intervention to safeguard its future.
The motion was supported unanimously by all parties on the council, many of whom spoke in favour of the branch remaining open.
Cllr Taiba Yasseen told the meeting the “lifeline’ branch” had been threatened with closure in 2017, and its loss would mean residents having to travel out of the town centre for essential services.
“It’s the only Crown Post Office in the whole of Rotherham, which has very particular and very specialist services,” she told the meeting.
Cllr Charlotte Carter, introducing the motion, said the closure may drive away footfall from the town centre.
Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester suggested initiatives such as free parking may draw people into the town centre to use businesses including the Post Office.
“Rotherham is very inconvenient if you are just wanting to pop in and get something,” he added.
“When you get to the bottom of Bridgegate it’s got yellow lines, it’s got taxi bays – perhaps we ought to look at something like having it where it can be 30 minutes free parking.
“We need to build that convenience back into the town centre again.”
The motion was passed unanimously following a vote, and the recommendations will be implemented.
