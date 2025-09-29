Councillors move against Wombwell bedsit application
Wombwell’s three local councillors have sent a letter to those in the area stating they “do not support the approval of planning permission” for the property - and have contributed their views as part of the planning process.
Bedsit developments are formally known as houses of multiple occupation, and planning permission is needed when a change of use is proposed.
Cllrs James Higginbottom, Robert Frost and Brenda Eastwood said in a statement “We know from feedback received from local residents that there will be strong views about the application”.
An application has gone in to Barnsley Council from a Sheffield based company for a ‘certificate of lawfulness’, which would regularise the use of the house.
Planning documents show an ‘enforcement visit’ took place in July with a list of changes, to improve fire safety, identified as necessary.
A decision will be made later.