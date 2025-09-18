Councillor warns residents must not be treated as if ‘hallucinating’ anti-social behaviour

CONCERNS RAISED: Residents risk being treated as if they are “hallucinating” anti-social behaviour, warned a councillor

CONCERNS that residents risk being treated as if they are “hallucinating” anti-social behaviour were raised during a meeting, as Rotherham councillors examined the borough’s new Community Safety Strategy.

The Community Safety Strategy 2025–2028, drawn up by the Safer Rotherham Partnership, sets out how the council and police will build safer neighbourhoods, tackle violence and exploitation, and prevent offending.

It is based on crime data and consultation with residents, community groups and partner organisations, with issues such as anti-social behaviour, drug misuse, hate crime, domestic abuse, town centre safety, fly-tipping and the exploitation of vulnerable people all raised during the process.

Cllr Joshua Bacon questioned – at the meeting on September 10 – why the plan’s commitments on anti-social behaviour appeared weaker than those for other issues.

“If we look at combating alcohol and substance misuse it says ‘ensure there is an effective strategy’,” he said. “But under anti-social behaviour, it says to monitor and evaluate perceptions of ASB, feelings of safety, and seek to understand what influences change.

“Why is there not as strong a wording under ASB as there is under combating alcohol and substance misuse?”

He warned against downplaying people’s experiences: “It sounds like we’re sort of accusing [residents] of hallucinating or something.

“When I walk around areas and I see anti-social behaviour, I don’t believe that I’m perceiving it, I believe that what I’m seeing is anti-social behaviour, and the police should be cracking down on it.”

Cabinet member Councillor Saghir Alam OBE insisted the council was committed to a zero tolerance approach, but said fear could sometimes be based more on perception than fact.

“Sometimes there is a perception, sadly, that areas like the town centre are unsafe when that isn’t always the case.

But if there is anti-social behaviour, then it should be reported and we will tackle it head on,” he said.

Cllr Denise Lelliott added that both perceptions and facts had to be addressed for the strategy to be effective.

“If we want an effective neighbourhood strategy that’s going to keep people safe, then you’ve got to have all the things in this document,” she said.

“Then you’ve also got to have measures in place to see where the crime is, where it’s actually happening.”

Under the strategy, the council and its partners have pledged to take action on domestic abuse, sexual offences, violence against women and girls, modern slavery, and serious violence linked to organised crime.

There will also be a continued focus on neighbourhood problems such as anti-social behaviour and hate crime, alongside work to support victims and reduce reoffending.

Funding for the work comes partly through a grant of more than £113,000 from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, with partners such as South Yorkshire Police, the NHS, probation and fire service also playing key roles.

If approved, the strategy will run until March 2028, with annual reports and quarterly updates to track progress.