Councillor raises concerns over landlord licensing scheme

Gladys Street, Clifton, one of the areas that would fall under the licensing scheme. Photo by Kerrie Beddows.

AN independent councillor has raised concerns that plans to expand a scheme that requires landlords to pay for licenses in selected areas in Rotherham may affect tenants.

Rotherham Council has proposed that the scheme cover six areas: Brinsworth, Dinnington, Eastwood, East Dene, Clifton, Town Centre, Boston Castle, Masbrough, Parkgate, and Thurcroft.

Landlords in certain areas would be required to obtain a licence to rent out their properties.

The aim is to improve the quality of housing, reduce anti-social behaviour, and tackle issues like crime and poor living conditions. To get a licence, landlords must meet specific conditions, such as ensuring their property is safe and well-maintained.

The proposed licensing scheme for 2025 to 2030 includes stricter overcrowding standards in some areas and a new condition regarding cannabis cultivation in all areas.

Landlords in selective licensing areas will be required to pay a £210 administrative fee and a £785 maintenance fee. There are also discounts available for early applications, as well as for landlords with a good track record in property management.

During yesterday’s (March 5) full council meeting, Cllr Taiba Yasseen raised concerns about the potential impact of the fees on tenants.

Cllr Yasseen questioned whether the proposed fee hikes would lead to higher rents, making housing unaffordable for some of the town’s poorest residents.

“With the council already struggling to accommodate rising homelessness cases, can you guarantee that those affected won’t end up in Carlton Park hotel or other hotels due to an inability to pay higher rents?” asked Cllr Yasseen.

Cllr Sarah Allen responded that the fee for the license would not have to be passed on to tenants, adding that ‘some landlords choose to do so’.

Cllr Allen added: “The landlord can decide, as part of their social conscience, to not do so. RMBC has a homelessness and rough sleeping strategy, which quite clearly states that it is our intention to stop the routine use of hotels for temporary accommodation.

“When someone presents as emergency homeless, would we rather turn them away instead of using a hotel as our only available option?

“The current license fee of £521 has already been a feature of the housing market for the last five years, and without significant homelessness being attributed to the selective licensing declaration.

“The alternative to this sort of scheme is that significant number of Rotherham residents are forced into accommodation that’s not safe, and not for for human habitation.”

Landlord Adam Kingham, who has several properties in affected parts of the town, said: "Added costs of unnecessary licencing are hard hitting on landlords who are already been squeezed by changes to legislation and taxation. Ultimately, the likely result will mean landlords being forced to impose unnecessary increases on rents.

"Worst case, this could and will lead to landlords selling, having to unnecessarily evict good tenants and in many cases making them homeless unnecessarily. This is wrong."

The council is inviting private tenants, landlords, agents, businesses, and residents to take part in the consultation, which will remain open until March 17 2025.

To have your say visit rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/selective-licencing-consultation-2025-2030