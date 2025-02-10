Council tax increase could be one of the nation's lowest
Senior councillors have been told this is the “fifth or sixth” year that the authority has been able to avoid increasing charges by the maximum allowed, without triggering a referendum among residents.
This year’s budget still needs to be approved by a full meeting of Rotherham Council, but members of the ruling cabinet were told that had the current Government not made changes to the way local authorities were funded, the council could have been looking at needing to make cuts or savings of £10m.
Instead, it has an additional £14m and it is being proposed that cash is spent on a range of investments, including a warden service for the town centre, improved highway maintenance and free town centre parking.
Council leader Chris Read told members of the council’s ruling cabinet: “Because of the way the Government has changed distribution of council funding nationally, we are now in a position with something like £14m more resources that we would have expected to have.”
Despite that, the authority was living with the consequences of cuts totalling around £200m from the previous 14 years, he said.
Under the current proposals, the council will also provide support for 14,000 of the area’s low income, working age, households which is intended to help remove the “fear and pressure” caused by unpaid council tax bills, he said.
Meanwhile, the latest projection for the current financial year is that the council will be around £3.1m in the red at the end of March.
That has been blamed on the cost of providing some expensive services including children’s residential placements, adult social care and home to school transport, along with staff pay increases.
The money spent on services is actually forecast to be around £15m, but savings of £12m have been made through other means, leaving the £3.1m estimate.
Any overspend at the end of the financial year will have to be covered by cash from the council’s reserves, the savings it has to deal with such problems.