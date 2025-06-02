Council support is investment in people
But £17,600 adds up to more than just money - at least when it is being spent on renovating St Helen’s Church, and its community hall, in Thurnscoe.
The money has come from Barnsley Council’s Love Where You Live initiative, which will see money going into a wide range of projects to directly help communities at the most local level.
Rector of St Helen’s. Rev Sarah Maughan, said: “It is an investment in people and in the future of this fantastic village, Thurnscoe.
“It is onwards and upwards from here, as we move forwards,” she said.
“With this funding we can make much needed repairs, which will ensure our community hall and church remain welcoming, safe and accessible spaces for everyone.”
The money, along with investment from the church, is going towards repairing the roof of each building, along with other work to keep them in good repair.
