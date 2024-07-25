NO ENTRY: Camera on Sheffield Lane, Catcliffe

AROUND £140,000 has been spent on cameras to reduce traffic offences across Rotherham.

The cameras, paid for by Rotherham Council, include a one-way system camera on Sheffield Lane in Catcliffe, pedestrian zone cameras on High Street and Bridgegate in Rotherham and two banned left lane cameras on Clifton Lane/ Doncaster Road/Doncaster Gate.

Catcliffe residents petitioned for a solution to vehicles ignoring ‘no entry’ signage on Sheffield Lane in December 2020.

The petition, which ran until January 2021 said: “Sheffield Lane has a ‘no entry’ sign at its western entrance. The eastern entrance is designated as ‘access only’ for residents. Vehicles regularly speed through the No Entry and go down what is in the main a single-lane road. Vehicles regularly access the lane in the opposite direction and go through to Poplar Way.”

However, at the time RMBC told residents it was a matter for South Yorkshire Police and referred the matter to them.

Rotherham Council’s interim strategic director for regeneration and environment, Andrew Bramidge, said: “Improving the safety for all road users is of utmost importance to Rotherham Council and as such we have recently installed a camera at Sheffield Lane, Catcliffe, in a bid to enforce moving traffic offences.

“The decision was made to install the camera in Catcliffe, and three other locations in the borough, following council cabinet agreement in December 2022 to proceed with the necessary work to successfully obtain and implement the new powers given to councils to undertake enforcement of moving traffic offences. These powers were not previously held by councils outside London.

“The cameras aren’t yet operational, and we will inform residents as soon as they are up and running.

“The total cost of supply, installation and associated software of the cameras at the four sites is approximately £140,000.”

Data released by the Department of Transport revealed that 44 per cent of drivers exceeded the speed limit on 30 miles per hour roads. On motorways, this percentage increased to 45 per cent of drivers who exceeded the speed limit. This statistic dropped drastically on single-carriageway roads to only nine per cent.

The same data revealed that in 2023, 203,801 people were found guilty of a speed limit offence. This was an eight per cent decrease when compared to the previous year, but an increase of 85 per cent since 2011.

In 2023, 1.78 million drivers attended a speed awareness course in the UK, this was a nine per cent increase when compared to the previous year and an increase of 131 per cent since 2011.