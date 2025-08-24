Council reviewing how it provides help with bin collections

CHANGES could be on the way for those who get help with bin collections, under a review currently being conducted by Rotherham Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Simon Ball wrote to the authority after it suspended green waste collections - due to re-start next week - with concerns about the impact on those who qualify for help through the Assisted Waste Collection Scheme.

The council has confirmed that scheme is currently under review, with suggestions made by Cllr Ball being actively considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s response to Cllr Ball states: “We understand that the suspension of garden waste collections has caused inconvenience.

“The decision to pause brown bin collections until 1 September was not taken lightly.

“It was necessary to ensure that general waste and recycling services could continue uninterrupted across the borough during a period of significant staffing shortages.

“We are actively recruiting and training temporary staff to strengthen our collection teams and restore full service as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meantime, we acknowledge the limitations of directing residents to Household Waste Recycling Centres, especially given the lack of pedestrian access and the challenges faced by those without vehicles.

Review: Assisted collections could change in Rotherham

“Regarding your concerns about the Assisted Waste Collection Scheme, we are currently reviewing options to better support affected residents.

“While no formal changes have been announced yet, your suggestions - including prioritised collections, temporary transport support and partial refunds - are being considered as part of this review.”

The Advertiser has been told by bin collection staff the situation is the result of abnormally high sickness rates, which they blame partly on new working practices, which also effectively slow down collections.