Council pumps more cash into community upgrades across Rotherham

ROTHERHAM communities are to get further investment as part of a package announced by the council - including upgrades around five district war memorials.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That work will happen in Greasbrough, Dinnington, Treeton, Wentworth and Thrybergh, as part of a £4m plan, using cash ring fenced by the council, along with £2m support from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Together, that is called the Our Places fund.

Widespread consultations were conducted before decisions were made - identifying priorities including the condition of some shopping areas and finding new purposes for under-used land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas to benefit from the newly announced work include Swallownest which will see public realm improvements around Mason Avenue and Gray Avenue, in response to concerns about anti social behaviour.

That will include removing overgrown shrubbery, creating paths, installing additional lighting and repairing railings.

In Rawmarsh West, the High Street and Haugh Road will get damaged walls and repaired and improved seating installed.

Underpasses around Masbrough will see lighting installed, to address safety worries, while drains will be cleared to help address flooding issues, with paved surfaces also levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committed: Cllr John Williams

Cllr John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy at the council, said: “We are committed to invest in Our Places, and we are really grateful to all the people who took the time to take part in the consultation and suggest improvements that they wanted to see.

“Many of those suggestions have gone forward for consideration for other funding streams, but we’re now able to confirm a range of works that we intend to take forwards across the borough.

“These latest proposals come on the back of our Towns and Villages projects, the major works planned for the centres of Wath and Dinnington, those under way at Rotherham Valley and Thrybeght Country Parks, nearly a million pounds worth improvements to children’s play areas, and of course in the town centre too.

“We are committed to forging ahead and binding a borough where every neighbourhood thrives, free spaces are green and accessible and people feel safe.

“So I’m pleased to be able to announce this latest programme of works as we forge ahead towards that goal.”