ROTHERHAM Council's leader cut the ribbon on an £8million housing and community restoration project by a property developer which was originally established in South Yorkshire 90 years ago.

Picture shows (left to right): Ben Bailey sales and marketing director Jon Bailey, leader of the council Chris Read, Conroy Brook chief executive Richard Conroy and Swinton Councillor Gina Monk

Cllr Chris Read officially opened the show home of Ben Bailey Homes' Harrop Mews project which will see the construction of a mix of private and affordable homes in Swinton town centre.

Ben Bailey has also delivered the first phase of improvements to town centre facilities with the completion of work on Swinton Civic Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is now also under way on the refurbishment of the town’s library and the creation of a new public space.

As the ribbon was cut on the first completed property, it was also announced the project has also been awarded The Bricks Site Recognition Award from Local Authority Building Control for the consistent quality of workmanship and site management.

Cllr Chris Read said: “These new homes, green spaces and improved community facilities will transform Swinton town centre for the better and I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits.

“These changes will bring people much-needed housing, and new community buildings where friends and families will meet and enjoy their leisure time together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Bailey sales and marketing director Jon Bailey added: “This development has been extremely important to us as it takes Ben Bailey Homes back to its roots as the company was launched by my grandfather in the 1930s in neighbouring Mexborough.

“We’re pleased that, as well as providing much needed two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale, all with Ben Bailey’s signature unrivalled specification, we are also providing refurbished facilities to Swinton town centre, delivering a project that will once again make this area the centre of the community.

“This is the sort of project that the Ben Bailey brand was revived for, bringing quality development to the heart of the region.”

Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.