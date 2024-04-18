Dream come true: Donna inside the Market Tap

Donna Taylor, who ran Highgate Working Men’s Club for 11 years, and was able to set up the Market Tap micro-pub because she was able to get a start-up grant from Barnsley Council.

The money helped to cover equipment and fit-out costs for the premises, which are near the old Goldthorpe market site.

Cash from the council covered a third of the £15,000 needed for electrical work, flooring, furnishings and other essentials.

“The grant has been a good help,” she said. “I’ve managed to get things I wouldn’t have otherwise.

"I wanted to do it for myself, and up to now, it’s the best thing I’ve done.

"I’ve got new customers and some old ones, and the customers say it’s good value.

“It’s friendly, with people on each side of the pub talking to each other and having a good chat,” she said.

The pub is across the street from the site of the former Goldthorpe Market, which was relocated last October to the new Horse and Groom Square in the heart of Goldthorpe as part of £23.1 million of investment under the UK Government’s Towns Fund programme.

Micro-pubs have become a modern phenomenon as larger traditional pub businesses have found it harder to survive in the current economic climate.

The business grants initiative has now supported three local businesses – the Market Tap, Goldthorpe Computer Centre and The Lab.

The Council also launched a successful scheme encouraging traders to take stalls at the new market, which is held every Thursday from 9am.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’ve already invested £5 million into our six Principal Towns and ten Local Centres to help them thrive, with another £30 million planned over the next five years.

“We want to ensure our high streets are thriving with shops, markets, restaurants and a diverse night-time economy, so I’m pleased the Council has been able to help Donna launch her new micro-pub.