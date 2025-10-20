Council defends licencing scheme which protects private tenants

A ROBUST defence of a licensing system for private landlords has been mounted by councillors in Rotherham - who say they are determined to raise standards for tenants.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two versions of the Selective Licensing arrangement have been operated over the last decade and new scheme has now been given approval by the council’s ruling Cabinet, for the next five years.

It will cover six areas of town deemed to have problems with the quality of accommodation, deprivation, anti-social behaviour and other problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maltby, where the quality of properties is deemed to have improved, has been taken out of the system, however.

Some landlords have objected the system - where a fee for property inspections and enforcement action - is charged to them.

During consultations, 68 per cent of tenants told the council they did not approve of the system - while many also accepted the issues the system seeks to address were real problems for them.

One landlord addressed a meeting of Cabinet members to highlight that a street without problems at rented properties was included in the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said they had hoped for a more “progressive” system to bring about improvements.

Defence: Councillors have spoken up on their plans to protect tenants

However, local authorities are governed by national rules on the measures they can take to control landlords.

The meeting was told the new boundaries had been drawn up on a “solid evidential basis”, which recognised there were good landlords, trying to provide a good service.

Cllr Linda Beresford, the Cabinet member responsible for housing, said: “Selective Licensing is not a perfect tool, but it is the only tool we have, under the Housing Act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultations ahead of the scheme being drawn up were not “popularity contest”, she said, but that “we need to do the right thing for our residents”.

Council leader Chris Read said one landlord had written to tenants stating rents would go up if the scheme was introduced, an attempt “to try to stir up resistance”, which he described as “shameful”.

Cllr Read pointed to Masbrough, an area where nine in ten privately rented homes had been found to have category one or two - the most dangerous - hazards.

“It isn’t good enough,” he said.

The licensing scheme has been tweaked to ensure complaint landlords pay less than those with problems to address.