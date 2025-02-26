Lawful: Planners will decide whether development is deemed legal

A BUSINESSMAN is asking Rotherham Council to authorise changes made at his haulage yard without planning permission, because they were made so long ago.

Under planning rules, changes can be deemed ‘lawful development’ if they have been in place over a long period and have gone unchallenged.

Steve Morgan is now asking the authority to provide a Certificate of Lawful Development, to confirm that the construction of two houses, a detached garage and other changes at his premises, Mill House, in Mill Road, Treeton are lawful.

Documents submitted to the council state that he operates a haulage and storage business there, and suggests that the developments are “lawful by way of the passage of time”.

The application seeks to clarify that the houses, a garage and installation of a static caravan are lawful, along with the site’s mixed use for business and residential.

Historically, the site contained Mill House, which was Grade II Listed.

Two separate planning permissions were granted, in 2015 and 2019, with the second seeking to amend the earlier application.

A letter to Rotherham Council, on Mr Morgan’s behalf, states: “The development undertaken on site (including by way of demolition; by way of engineering operations; by way of building operations; and by way of a change in the use of the land) is inconsistent/presents a material departure from the first consent; and from the second consent; it is not authorised either by the first or the second consent.

“In effect the applicant has elected not to continue with either the first consent or the second consent and has chosen to develop the site in a different way.”

The letter suggests the changes have become lawful due to the passage of time and states that Mr Morgan has lived on site, and operated his business from there, since 2012.

It presents evidence that changes to land levels on the site and the construction of the two houses were done more than four years ago, giving them status as now being lawful.

The garage and caravan are said to have been on site since 2012, according to Mr Morgan’s representative.