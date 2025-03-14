Could Paul Chuckle be in running for celeb show?

Paul Chuckle and mascot Gully at Gulliver's Chuckle Street attraction

ROTHERAM'S Paul Chuckle could be in the running as a housemate in TV's Celebrity Big Brother 2025, according to an online betting guide site.

The comedian, DJ and actor is ranked third with a 25 per cent implied probability chance by OLBG, behind current favourite Love Island's Chris Hughes at 66.7 per cent and football WAG Rebekah Vardy in second with 50 per cent.

The ITV show is expected to return in April, with contender announcements set to be revealed in the coming weeks.