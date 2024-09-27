Rotherham Central

ROTHERHAM’S railway stations could be in line for the installation of parcel-lockers.

Internet shopping, and the massive surge in parcel deliveries, has driven the need for lockers, where parcels can be dropped off or collected, and now Northern Rail is looking at installing them across the network of stations it uses.

They have already been installed at Penistone in South Yorkshire and company is looking at up to 30 more sites, which could have banks of lockers installed by the Spring.