A BIZARRE new version of Rotherham's Chuckle Brothers may appear on our TV screens again - thanks to the wonders of technology.

Paul is starring in panto in Woking (photo - Ian Olsson)

Paul Chuckle (Elliott) lost his brother and comedy partner Barry to cancer in 2018, but TV producers and IT experts are working on an Artificial Intelligence version of the zany pair.

According to reports: "AI may yet introduce Barry to a new generation of viewers, even if it’s only virtual reality."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, currently treading the panto boards in a Peter Pan production in Woking alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke, is keeping quiet on details of the show or series.

Barry tragically died from bone cancer, aged 73.

But the Daily Telegraph says there are "tentative plans to bring ChuckleVision back to life in an animated version, using AI to help recreate Barry’s likeness and distinctive voice."

It sounds poignant.

And even a little odd, perhaps.

But Paul would probably relish a re-enactment of their famous sketches on the children's comedy series that made their name.

Paul is starring in panto in Woking (Ian Olsson Photography)

Earlier this year Paul returned to Rotherham to celebrate two years of Chuckle Street at Gulliver’s Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He originally opened the family attraction at the theme park resort in 2021 and made a welcome return to meet fans in the summer.

The actor and comedian has had to fight hard to move on from the tragic death of Barry, from bone cancer, aged 73.

It certainly hasn't been easy.

The stage veteran has spoken about the first time he performed a Panto on stage without his brother.

"I don’t know if it was real or just a figment of my imagination, but Barry was there in the wings, giving me the thumbs up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We always used to enter the stage from opposite sides,” he added, “meet in the middle and walk down to the front together.

"It really helped me when I needed a confidence boost.”

Paul (76) told the newspaper: "The night before Barry died, Paul and his four grown-up sons aged from 46 to 31 – came to visit for the last time at his home in Ravensfield.

“He was really struggling but he was conscious and communicating with us.

"I remember that Rotherham United, our football team that we had followed since childhood, won the game they played that day 3-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was really chuffed, especially since they had also made it back into the Championship League.”

Paul, an ambassador for Marie Curie, added: "The only advice I can give to anyone who is grieving at Christmas is to reach out to other people and share the pain.

"It really does help."

The comic says he has not been too concerned about being away from Rotherham, during panto duty down south.

"The best thing for me is I’m far enough away I don’t have to go home and feed the kids because last year we were at Milton Keynes and travelled all the way back home for Christmas and I ended up cooking for 11 – my four sons, all their other halves, my granddaughter and my grandson.

“Just what you want when you have one day off!"

Paul says he has no plans to retire – either digitally, or otherwise.