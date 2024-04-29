'Corrupt' prison manager jailed for nine months after relationship with inmate
Lauren Miller began working as a prison officer at HMP Doncaster in April 2021 and ascended the ranks to become custodial manager, with responsibility for dealing with and managing around 300 inmates at the Category B prison.
Early last year, staff on the wing noticed Miller, of May Close, Thurnscoe, had become close to one particular inmate, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Miller (34) was seen in his cell and spent long periods of time in there with him, with rumours escalating further when the pair were regularly seen in the lift together.
Suspicions grew more among colleagues when the inmate was given privileges other prisoners weren't, but when Miller became aware of these she intimidated colleagues into silence, with staff left feeling unable to speak out, the court was told.
Miller resigned from her role on May, 5 2023, with her sudden exit prompting an investigation into her links with the inmate.
Det Sgt Gareth Gent, who heads up South Yorkshire Police's dedicated Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “We established that Miller was in phone communication with the inmate where their relationship was discussed.”
Miller was also shown a compilation of CCTV footage from inside the prison showing her leaving the inmate's cell after spending periods of time with him.
She was charged with misconduct in a public office and pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on January 31, 2024.
Miller appeared before the same court for sentencing last Thursday (April 26) where she was given a nine-month prison sentence.
During the hearing, a judge said her conduct was "deplorable and shameful", and described Miller as "corrupt" and "a disgrace".
DS Gent added: "Improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare and the overwhelming majority of employees in our prisons carry out their roles to the highest standards and levels of service.
"However, when any concerns about inappropriate relationships in prison establishments come to light, we will investigate them thoroughly as we will not allow this kind of behaviour to take place.”