'Corrupt' prison manager jailed for nine months after relationship with inmate

Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building - photo Steve Mettam

Lauren Miller began working as a prison officer at HMP Doncaster in April 2021 and ascended the ranks to become custodial manager, with responsibility for dealing with and managing around 300 inmates at the Category B prison.

Early last year, staff on the wing noticed Miller, of May Close, Thurnscoe, had become close to one particular inmate, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller (34) was seen in his cell and spent long periods of time in there with him, with rumours escalating further when the pair were regularly seen in the lift together.

Suspicions grew more among colleagues when the inmate was given privileges other prisoners weren't, but when Miller became aware of these she intimidated colleagues into silence, with staff left feeling unable to speak out, the court was told.

Miller resigned from her role on May, 5 2023, with her sudden exit prompting an investigation into her links with the inmate.

Det Sgt Gareth Gent, who heads up South Yorkshire Police's dedicated Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “We established that Miller was in phone communication with the inmate where their relationship was discussed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller was also shown a compilation of CCTV footage from inside the prison showing her leaving the inmate's cell after spending periods of time with him.

She was charged with misconduct in a public office and pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on January 31, 2024.

Miller appeared before the same court for sentencing last Thursday (April 26) where she was given a nine-month prison sentence.

During the hearing, a judge said her conduct was "deplorable and shameful", and described Miller as "corrupt" and "a disgrace".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Gent added: "Improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare and the overwhelming majority of employees in our prisons carry out their roles to the highest standards and levels of service.