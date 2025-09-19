Cops stop suspected 'chop shop'
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Last Wednesday ( September10), Barnsley Council neighbourhood wardens conducted a routine visit to a premise on Barrowfield Road, in the Thurnscoe area.
“When conducting checks they located a suspected stolen vehicle and alerted our officers.
“Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the vehicle had recently been reported as stolen, further locating a second stolen vehicle.
“When conducting checks of the premises, officers found multiple car parts, which are believed to have been stripped from stolen vehicles.”
A ‘chop shop’ is the name used to describe an area where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.
Sgt Paul Aston, from the Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We had received reports of suspicious activity around this premise and were building up our intelligence picture.
“Our colleagues from the council regularly conduct checks on areas or land which is owned by the council, and do often feedback to us if they see anything suspicious or that they think we should be aware of.
“Without these checks, we often can't build up as much intelligence around illegal activity.
“Criminals looks to use these chop shops to quickly move on stolen cars to gain profit, or use them in illegal activity.
“This find was significant for our officers and we are working hard to investigate further into this.”
A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft of a motor vehicle.
He has been bailed while enquiries continue.