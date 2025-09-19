Cops stop suspected 'chop shop'

Council wardens located a suspected stolen vehicle and alerted police.

POLICE made a “significant find” after locating and shutting down a suspected 'chop shop' in the Dearne Valley.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Last Wednesday ( September10), Barnsley Council neighbourhood wardens conducted a routine visit to a premise on Barrowfield Road, in the Thurnscoe area.

“When conducting checks they located a suspected stolen vehicle and alerted our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the vehicle had recently been reported as stolen, further locating a second stolen vehicle.

Council wardens alerted police officers to the site

“When conducting checks of the premises, officers found multiple car parts, which are believed to have been stripped from stolen vehicles.”

A ‘chop shop’ is the name used to describe an area where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

Sgt Paul Aston, from the Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We had received reports of suspicious activity around this premise and were building up our intelligence picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our colleagues from the council regularly conduct checks on areas or land which is owned by the council, and do often feedback to us if they see anything suspicious or that they think we should be aware of.

“Without these checks, we often can't build up as much intelligence around illegal activity.

“Criminals looks to use these chop shops to quickly move on stolen cars to gain profit, or use them in illegal activity.

“This find was significant for our officers and we are working hard to investigate further into this.”

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft of a motor vehicle.

He has been bailed while enquiries continue.