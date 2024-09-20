Crime has risen in 2 out of 3 Rotherham areas, according to stats

DETECTIVES are attempting to reassure residents in two of the three Rotherham policing districts which have suffered a surge in crime.

Reported offences for Rotherham North – an area including Wath Upon Dearne, Rawmarsh, Parkgate, Wentworth, Thrybergh, Swinton, Brampton, Manvers – are at their highest since August 2023.

And Rotherham South crimes – North and South Anston, Dinnington, Thurcroft, Catcliffe, Swallownest, Brinsworth, Maltby, Bramley – are at their highest since September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture is brighter, however, in Rotherham Central – town centre, Kimberworth, Thorpe Hesley, Greasbrough, Eastwood, Clifton, East Dene, Herringthorpe, Whiston, Canklow.

The latest available statistics for the North show there were 841 crimes reported in July, the biggest number since the previous summer.

Violence and sexual offences dominated as a category, with 322 incidents.

Six roads within that policing sector had six crimes reported in each street, during the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the biggest number of offences – 18 – were recorded in and around Oates Avenue, Rawmarsh where there were no fewer than 11 violent or sexual offences committed.

Other areas to come off badly were Broad Street (12) Central Drive (10) Hallam Pace and Colliery Avenue (eight).

The south zone had a similar number of crimes overall in their area as their northern Rotherham neighbours with 845 incidents.

The worst hit areas were Dowcarr Lane, Woodall, and Holdnerness Drive, Swallownest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were seven crimes in Addison Square, Chesterfield Road, Clifford Road and Fleming Gardens.

While Rotherham Central had the biggest number of overall crimes – 955 – in the borough, the area shows a dip in recent lawbreaking.

Det Chf Insp James Horsfield said: “We understand any data indicating a rise in recorded crime can be worrying for local people living in our Rotherham communities, but it's important to note that this data does typically tend to fluctuate on a monthly basis.

"This is something we experience every year to different degrees at district and force level and is also seen nationally across other forces in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the summer months and through periods of warmer weather, it is not uncommon to see an increase in crime, and while there have been marginal month by month increases in recorded crime in July in Rotherham North and South Neighbour Policng Team areas, Rotherham Central's NPT area recorded its lowest of level of crime for a second consecutive month.

"On the surface, an increase in reported crime can be a cause for concern, but it can be viewed as a positive outcome of targeted policing and engagement with our communities.

"A rise in public trust in policing and reporting concerns to us means we can better tackle crimes in our local areas.

"Our neighbourhood and district teams remain committed to keeping Rotherham a safe place to live and work."