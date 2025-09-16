Cop works with shops to help arrest 'prolific offender'

PARTNERSHIP: Police have worked with local businesses and shop staff to tackle retail crime.

A “PROLIFIC” thief has been identified, arrested and charged after a neighbourhood police officer teamed up to work with local shops in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “In May, we began receiving reports from businesses within Rotherham town centre that were being targeted by a shoplifter who wasn't known to police or shop staff.

“Recognising the growing concerns among businesses, a dedicated officer from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team was assigned to review filed, undetected and ongoing shoplifting investigations to identify the prolific offender.

“On closer inspection, it was uncovered a series of offences that were found to have been committed by the same suspect and circulated a CCTV image of him to local community contacts.

“Through regular contact with shop staff within the town centre, it was found that the suspect had been seen selling an item in a pawn shop.

“Following enquiries with the pawn shop, the shoplifter was identified as Dene Bundal.

“After gathering local intelligence about Bundal's whereabouts and conducting regular visits to these locations, the 31-year-old was eventually located, arrested and charged with 11 counts of theft from a shop.”

Bundal, of Midland Road, pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 11 September to a six-month rehabilitation programme and a 20-day community order.

The force spokesperson added: “Working with local businesses and shop staff is integral in our work to tackle retail crime.

“By sharing crucial information, photos and intelligence about shoplifters, we can be proactive and prevent thefts from happening.”