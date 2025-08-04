Conversion plans could see new homes created in Rotherham communities

THREE separate planning applications have been submitted which could each result in a new home being created in different parts of Rotherham.

A store building, in the grounds of housing on The Square, Wales, could end up as a two bedroomed home, if Rotherham Council planners approve a conversion.

It dates from the Victorian era and has been made available for re-use as alternative storage facilities were in use by its owner, the application states.

The building, in brick with a slate roof, is said to be in good condition, providing “adequate accommodation for a two bedroomed unit”, with parking and a small courtyard garden.

A single storey extension forms part of the application, which is said to be in keeping with its position in a Conservation Area.

At Laughton Road, Dinnington, it is proposed to convert space above an existing shop into a self-contained flat.

That would have one bedroom, with a kitchen, living area and bathroom, but the conversion, if allowed, would require little internal reconfiguration.

There would be minimal external changes to the building, with a new access being created for the flat.

Planning documents state: “The proposed development aims to make efficient use of underutilised upper floor space while maintaining the commercial function of the ground floor, without compromising the character or operation of the premises.”

A vacant shop in Broad Street, Parkgate, could also see a new home created on the first floor, leaving the shop in place.

It would be accessed from an existing ground floor door, leading to two-bedroomed home.

All three applications will be considered by planners.