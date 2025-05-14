Consultation over Eastwood protection order

Eastwood: The PSPO covers anti-social behaviour like street drinking, noise pollution and abusive language as well as bins being left out on streets

Residents in Eastwood are being asked for their opinions on a Public Space Protection Order.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current order, which came into force in 2022, expires this summer. It covers anti-social behaviour like street drinking, noise pollution and abusive language as well as bins being left out on streets.

The area covered by the PSPO includes Fitzwilliam Road and stretches to the River Don behind Eldon Road, Doncaster Road, and up to the Mushroom Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new consultation, running until 20 May, will help the council decide whether to extend, change, or scrap the current order. Residents, businesses, and community groups are being urged to have their say on what restrictions, if any, are needed.

The Council is interested in whether the existing powers remain effective, and if additional measures are needed to reflect the community’s current concerns.

The results will be brought to cabinet in July, with any new or revised order due to come into effect before the current one expires in June 2025.

Have your say before May 20 at Rotherham.gov.uk/consultations