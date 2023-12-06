CONSTRUCTION on a £15million state-of-the-art surgical unit designed to cut patient waiting times is expected to be completed “within weeks”.

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of Barnsley Hospital and Rotherham Hospital, and Bob Kirton, managing director of Barnsley Hospital.

The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence – a ground-breaking collaboration between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust – is due to be completed within the next few weeks, with the facility expected to open its doors to patients in January next year.

The MEOC is a dedicated orthopaedic hub and will operate 48 weeks per year, five days a week, focusing on procedures including hand and wrist surgeries, foot and ankle treatments, and arm and shoulder procedures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its location – at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough – ensures the surgical unit will remain insulated from the typical disruptions experienced by general hospitals, particularly during periods of heightened activity in the winter.

Colleagues from the MEOC steering group, DBTH, Barnsley and Rotherham Hospitals.

The MEOC is expected to reduce associated waiting times “significantly” in the region, with the centre to undertake approximately 2,200 orthopaedic procedures in its first year of operation – around 40 per cent of the current local orthopaedic waiting list.

With the facility now watertight, senior leaders across all three participating trusts, as well as South Yorkshire Integrated Care System, have been to view the work-in-progress.

Jon Sargeant, chief financial officer at DBTH and senior responsible officer for the project, said: “The MEOC is a testament to our commitment to enhancing patient care and reducing waiting times for orthopaedic procedures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to improve healthcare services in South Yorkshire.”

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The MEOC represents a crucial addition to how we deliver healthcare.

“By offering specialised orthopaedic services in a an out of hospital environment, we can undertake more operations and provide consistent, high-quality care while minimising disruptions and cancellations.”