'Consistently excellent' Rotherham home care provider voted in county's top 20

By Jill Theobald
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:16 BST
Two of the care experts from Bluebird Home Care in Rotherham - Felicia Olufajo and Hilda LawaniTwo of the care experts from Bluebird Home Care in Rotherham - Felicia Olufajo and Hilda Lawani
AN “EXCELLENT” home care company which has “exceeded expectations” has been voted one of the top 20 providers in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Bluebird Care Rotherham, based in Bradmarsh, received the ranking based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, as well as their friends and relatives, on independent review site www.homecare.co.uk.

One client said: “All my carers have been a joy”, while the grandson of another service user said the company “demonstrated a level of compassion, professionalism, and dedication that truly exceeded our expectations.”

Bluebird Care Rotherham maintained a score of ten out of ten across six categories – overall experience, staff, care and support, management, dignity, and value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of www.homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Bluebird Care Rotherham has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber.”

Bola Sanni, director of Bluebird Care Rotherham, said: “We are so proud to have been recognised as a top 20 home care provider in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“We are incredibly grateful to every customer and family member who took the time to leave us such meaningful reviews.

“It is the hard-work and compassion of our fantastic team that has enabled us to win this award through their consistently excellent care delivery.”

