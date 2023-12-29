“Consider carefully” risks of going abroad for medical treatment, warn GPs
Travelling abroad for treatment is becoming more common for treatments such as cosmetic and weight loss surgery, dental procedures, and fertility treatments.
But doctors across South Yorkshire are urging people to get as much information as possible about treatment options and especially follow-up to make an informed choice before embarking on medical treatment in another country.
David Crichton, chief medical officer, NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Treatments abroad are becoming more popular as they are often seen as a cheaper, faster solution to the NHS or paying privately in the UK.
“Within GP practices, we are seeing a rise in patients requiring ongoing care from treatments abroad, some of which need specialist follow-up, not routinely available on the NHS.
“All types of medical treatment involve some element of risk and complications can occur regardless of where in the world you receive treatment.
However, the risk of complications increases considerably with travel, especially without adequate aftercare once back in the UK.”
People planning treatment abroad are advised to discuss any planned procedures with their GP and/or specialist before making any final decisions, he added.
NHS England has issued guidance about going abroad for medical treatment as well as a checklist for patients to use before making a decision – both are available on its website – www.england.nhs.uk/.