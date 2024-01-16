Conisbrough teenagers learn life skills in Scouts
Boys and girls aged 14 to 17 are involved in planning their programme of activities – including choosing the name of the group, the colours of the scarf and design of the badge.
The Ravens Explorer Scout Unit started in April 2023 and has grown to 15 young people regularly attending.
Some of the activities have included camps, canoeing, hikes, preparing and cooking fish and game on open fires, culture evenings, learning advanced first aid and a coffee house visit.
Activities planned include a climbing night, Come Dine With Me evening, a winter camp and
an international camp.
One of the youngsters said: “I like to be able to socialise with other people of my own age in a safe place.” Another added: “Being involved with the explorer unit has helped me develop my social skills.”
One of the adult volunteers said he had developed leadership skills and gained confidence from being involved, which had in turn enabled him to fulfil his dream of becoming a PE teacher.
Ravens was opened because there were several Scouts, including boys and girls aged ten to 14, who wanted to join an explorer unit which was nearby.
Other teenagers decided to join after learning about some of the activities the group was planning.
For further information about the explorer unit, contact [email protected]. For information about Scout groups in your area, see the website at www.scouts.org.uk.